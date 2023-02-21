Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)’s stock price has decreased by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 13.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Peloton Stock Climbs. Margins Are Improving.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTON is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PTON is $15.56, which is $2.18 above the current price. The public float for PTON is 310.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTON on February 21, 2023 was 13.43M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Peloton Interactive Inc.’s (PTON) Stock

PTON’s stock has fallen by -1.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.27% and a quarterly rise of 24.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.29% for Peloton Interactive Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.29% for PTON stock, with a simple moving average of 25.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTON reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for PTON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTON, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

PTON Trading at 16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +22.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.90. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc. saw 71.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who sale 14,403 shares at the price of $14.44 back on Feb 16. After this action, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham now owns 52,829 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., valued at $208,040 using the latest closing price.

RENDICH ANDREW S, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc., sale 10,782 shares at $14.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that RENDICH ANDREW S is holding 29,081 shares at $158,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.42 for the present operating margin

+16.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at -78.94. Equity return is now at value -418.40, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.