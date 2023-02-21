Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV)’s stock price has decreased by -6.81 compared to its previous closing price of 46.72. However, the company has seen a -10.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OVV is at 2.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OVV is $63.65, which is $21.72 above the current market price. The public float for OVV is 244.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume for OVV on February 21, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Stock Faces 3.35% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, OVV stock has gone down by -10.85%, with a monthly decline of -11.88% and a quarterly plunge of -21.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Ovintiv Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.10% for OVV stock, with a simple moving average of -12.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $71 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVV reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for OVV stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to OVV, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

OVV Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV fell by -10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.10. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw -14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Zemljak Renee Ellen, who sale 610 shares at the price of $55.12 back on Nov 23. After this action, Zemljak Renee Ellen now owns 71,814 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $33,623 using the latest closing price.

Mayson Howard John, the Director of Ovintiv Inc., sale 2,600 shares at $56.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Mayson Howard John is holding 0 shares at $146,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+4.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc. stands at -109.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value 66.60, with 25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 208.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.62. Total debt to assets is 55.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.