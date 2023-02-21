Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR)’s stock price has increased by 13.50 compared to its previous closing price of 62.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) is above average at 10.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is $67.67, which is -$3.55 below the current market price. The public float for OTTR is 40.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OTTR on February 21, 2023 was 149.79K shares.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has seen a 11.26% increase in the past week, with a 16.13% gain in the past month, and a 28.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for OTTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.47% for OTTR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTTR stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for OTTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OTTR in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $63 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTTR reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for OTTR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to OTTR, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

OTTR Trading at 16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTTR rose by +11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.80. In addition, Otter Tail Corporation saw 21.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTTR starting from ERICKSON JOHN D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $56.31 back on Nov 21. After this action, ERICKSON JOHN D now owns 0 shares of Otter Tail Corporation, valued at $112,617 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.74 for the present operating margin

+27.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otter Tail Corporation stands at +19.46. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.