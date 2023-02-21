Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC)’s stock price has increased by 9.90 compared to its previous closing price of 21.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is 15.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OEC is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) is $29.00, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for OEC is 59.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On February 21, 2023, OEC’s average trading volume was 321.97K shares.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Stock Sees a9.90 Increase

In the past week, OEC stock has gone up by 12.01%, with a monthly gain of 22.67% and a quarterly surge of 29.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.15% for OEC stock, with a simple moving average of 38.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OEC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OEC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OEC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on June 18th of the previous year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OEC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for OEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to OEC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

OEC Trading at 23.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEC rose by +12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.19. In addition, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. saw 34.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEC starting from Painter Corning F., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $16.77 back on Aug 22. After this action, Painter Corning F. now owns 610,265 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., valued at $503,124 using the latest closing price.

Glajch Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., purchase 5,000 shares at $16.87 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Glajch Jeffrey is holding 20,000 shares at $84,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.85 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stands at +5.23. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.