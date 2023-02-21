Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.94 compared to its previous closing price of 2.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Opendoor Cuts 18% of Staff as Higher Mortgage Rates Dent Housing Demand

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is $4.34, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OPEN on February 21, 2023 was 25.55M shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has seen a 3.08% increase in the past week, with a 34.90% rise in the past month, and a 4.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.59% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.42% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of -46.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OPEN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at 23.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares surge +25.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 73.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 52,335 shares at the price of $2.26 back on Feb 15. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 30,679,758 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $118,162 using the latest closing price.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the Director of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Wu Eric Chung-Wei is holding 30,732,093 shares at $191,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.03 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.25. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -12.10 for asset returns.