Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has decreased by -6.55 compared to its previous closing price of 5.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is $6.82, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for NU is 3.13B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NU on February 21, 2023 was 27.04M shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

NU stock saw an increase of 5.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 37.85% and a quarterly increase of 4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.78% for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.36% for NU stock, with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NU, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NU Trading at 20.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +30.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 22.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.