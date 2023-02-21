Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 17.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that Norwegian’s Luxury Offerings Make the Stock a Buy, Says Analyst

and a 36-month beta value of 2.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) by analysts is $17.11, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for NCLH is 419.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.96% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NCLH was 13.02M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NCLH) Stock

NCLH’s stock has risen by 8.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.28% and a quarterly rise of 0.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.04% for NCLH stock, with a simple moving average of 22.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11.50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCLH reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for NCLH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NCLH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

NCLH Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.43. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw 44.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Del Rio Frank J, who sale 58,072 shares at the price of $18.33 back on Nov 15. After this action, Del Rio Frank J now owns 0 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $1,064,639 using the latest closing price.

Kempa Mark, the EVP & CFO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 25,000 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Kempa Mark is holding 197,651 shares at $463,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-386.77 for the present operating margin

-249.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at -695.48. Equity return is now at value -256.40, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.