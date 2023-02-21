NIO Inc. (NIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Deliveries Struggle in January. The Stocks Rise Anyway.

The 36-month beta value for NIO is also noteworthy at 1.89.

The public float for NIO is 1.52B, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. The average trading volume of NIO on February 21, 2023 was 49.40M shares.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

NIO’s stock has seen a -1.16% decrease for the week, with a -5.39% drop in the past month and a -3.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.31% for NIO Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.52% for NIO stock, with a simple moving average of -33.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.27 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Hold” to NIO, setting the target price at $12.30 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

NIO Trading at -9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, NIO Inc. saw 4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -12.10 for asset returns.