Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE)’s stock price has decreased by -8.61 compared to its previous closing price of 10.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 3.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is $18.00, which is $8.34 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 15.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NINE on February 21, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Stock Records -4.17% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has seen a -12.66% decrease in the past week, with a -34.02% drop in the past month, and a -4.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for NINE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.39% for NINE stock, with a simple moving average of 59.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NINE, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

NINE Trading at -21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -34.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +245.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.03. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -33.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Frazier Warren Lynn, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $14.99 back on Jan 17. After this action, Frazier Warren Lynn now owns 3,349,087 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $1,499,220 using the latest closing price.

Frazier Warren Lynn, the 10% Owner of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 300,000 shares at $12.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Frazier Warren Lynn is holding 3,449,087 shares at $3,702,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.54 for the present operating margin

-1.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at -18.48. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.