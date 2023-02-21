Nikola Corporation (NKLA): A Technical Analysis

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/11/22 that Bad Bets Season 2: The Unraveling of Trevor Milton

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is $6.71, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for NKLA is 324.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKLA on February 21, 2023 was 11.86M shares.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has experienced a 3.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.02% rise in the past month, and a -16.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.34% for NKLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.54% for NKLA stock, with a simple moving average of -42.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $5 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKLA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for NKLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NKLA, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

NKLA Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Nikola Corporation saw 16.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from RUSSELL MARK A, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Dec 30. After this action, RUSSELL MARK A now owns 1,959,917 shares of Nikola Corporation, valued at $165,891 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL MARK A, the Director of Nikola Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $2.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that RUSSELL MARK A is holding 1,959,917 shares at $175,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Equity return is now at value -116.40, with -68.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.