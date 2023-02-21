Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)’s stock price has increased by 21.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) by analysts is $3.00, The public float for GRIL is 25.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GRIL was 607.66K shares.

Muscle Maker Inc.’s (GRIL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GRIL stock has gone up by 40.42%, with a monthly gain of 49.05% and a quarterly surge of 348.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.32% for Muscle Maker Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.09% for GRIL stock, with a simple moving average of 163.02% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at 49.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares surge +59.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL rose by +40.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +210.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9974. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw 52.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from Frost Malcolm B., who purchase 6,579 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 21. After this action, Frost Malcolm B. now owns 65,988 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Kevin James, the Chief Investment Officer of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Mohan Kevin James is holding 163,963 shares at $2,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.50 for the present operating margin

+0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -79.00. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -29.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.14.