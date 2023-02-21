Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a -26.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/22 that Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MULN is 2.43.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for MULN is 1.57B and currently, short sellers hold a 12.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MULN on February 21, 2023 was 210.79M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) Stock

MULN stock saw a decrease of -26.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.50% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.59% for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.55% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -57.49% for the last 200 days.

MULN Trading at -12.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -26.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3504. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who sale 14,937,660 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Feb 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 113,665,510 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $4,726,276 using the latest closing price.

PUCKETT KENT, the Director of Mullen Automotive Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that PUCKETT KENT is holding 0 shares at $33,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.