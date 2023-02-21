Morgan Stanley (MS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 99.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MS is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MS is $101.85, which is $2.28 above the current price. The public float for MS is 1.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MS on February 21, 2023 was 7.11M shares.

Trading Update: Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Endures 1.89% Monthly Volatility

MS’s stock has risen by 1.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.69% and a quarterly rise of 10.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for MS stock, with a simple moving average of 16.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $88.75. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to MS, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MS Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.26. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 17.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who sale 46,226 shares at the price of $98.45 back on Feb 13. After this action, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $4,550,950 using the latest closing price.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, the Co-President/Head of WM of Morgan Stanley, sale 24,556 shares at $98.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M is holding 190,440 shares at $2,412,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.