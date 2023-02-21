MetLife Inc. (MET) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 72.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that MetLife Stock Is Up 20% This Year—and Could Gain More

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MET is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MET is $83.13, which is $10.89 above the current market price. The public float for MET is 664.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for MET on February 21, 2023 was 3.68M shares.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

MetLife Inc. (MET) has seen a 1.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.48% gain in the past month and a -2.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for MET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for MET stock, with a simple moving average of 7.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

MET Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.58. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw 0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from PODLOGAR SUSAN M, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $71.91 back on Dec 20. After this action, PODLOGAR SUSAN M now owns 46,193 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $215,730 using the latest closing price.

Khalaf Michel, the President & CEO of MetLife Inc., sale 57,201 shares at $72.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Khalaf Michel is holding 264,618 shares at $4,146,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +3.63. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.