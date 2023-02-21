Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.44 compared to its previous closing price of 26.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that APA, Halliburton, and Other Energy Stocks Tumble as Oil Prices Slide

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is $34.37, which is $8.38 above the current market price. The public float for MRO is 634.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRO on February 21, 2023 was 10.28M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has seen a -6.81% decrease in the past week, with a -5.59% drop in the past month, and a -17.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for MRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.72% for MRO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $32 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRO reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for MRO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MRO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

MRO Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.04. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from Whitehead Dane E, who sale 90,588 shares at the price of $32.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Whitehead Dane E now owns 182,700 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $2,913,149 using the latest closing price.

TILLMAN LEE M, the Chairman, President and CEO of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 30,000 shares at $32.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that TILLMAN LEE M is holding 886,219 shares at $974,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.