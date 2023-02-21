Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS)’s stock price has increased by 7.03 compared to its previous closing price of 9.11. However, the company has seen a 10.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is $9.67, which is -$0.25 below the current market price. The public float for OIS is 62.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OIS on February 21, 2023 was 531.92K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Stock Updates

In the past week, OIS stock has gone up by 10.29%, with a monthly gain of 17.33% and a quarterly surge of 39.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.34% for Oil States International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.12% for OIS stock, with a simple moving average of 56.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OIS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

OIS Trading at 25.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +12.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS rose by +10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw 30.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OIS starting from Moses Philip Scott, who purchase 58,624 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Sep 23. After this action, Moses Philip Scott now owns 384,487 shares of Oil States International Inc., valued at $212,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

+12.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International Inc. stands at -1.29. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.