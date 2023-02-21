Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.31 compared to its previous closing price of 6.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genius Group Limited (GNS) by analysts is $19.20, which is $8.93 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 10.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.89% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GNS was 18.16M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock Updates

The stock of Genius Group Limited (GNS) has gone down by -6.85% for the week, with a 179.90% rise in the past month and a 1067.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 29.69% for GNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.24% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of 59.73% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at 137.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares surge +80.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,455.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 1671.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.