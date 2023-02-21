Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA)’s stock price has increased by 6.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has experienced a 1.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for MGTA is at 2.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MGTA is $2.00, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for MGTA is 59.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for MGTA on February 21, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s (MGTA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has gone up by 1.78% for the week, with a 77.06% rise in the past month and a -45.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.67% for MGTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.40% for MGTA stock, with a simple moving average of -31.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGTA reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for MGTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGTA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

MGTA Trading at 30.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares surge +68.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6873. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw 117.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTA starting from Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Feb 08. After this action, Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. now owns 3,058,204 shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,230,000 using the latest closing price.

Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., the 10% Owner of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,200,000 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. is holding 4,558,204 shares at $1,826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

Equity return is now at value -51.80, with -41.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.63.