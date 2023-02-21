Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT)’s stock price has increased by 2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 10.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Uber and Lyft Claim Big Gains for Their Ad Businesses

The 36-month beta value for LYFT is also noteworthy at 1.69.

The average price estimated by analysts for LYFT is $14.54, which is $5.94 above than the current price. The public float for LYFT is 317.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.41% of that float. The average trading volume of LYFT on February 21, 2023 was 17.70M shares.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Stock Records -5.76% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has seen a 9.41% increase in the past week, with a -20.62% drop in the past month, and a -5.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.65% for LYFT stock, with a simple moving average of -22.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LYFT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

LYFT Trading at -13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT rose by +9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.76. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who sale 1,826 shares at the price of $16.65 back on Feb 01. After this action, Wilderotter Mary Agnes now owns 36,904 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $30,403 using the latest closing price.

Wilderotter Mary Agnes, the Director of Lyft Inc., sale 1,826 shares at $10.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Wilderotter Mary Agnes is holding 38,730 shares at $19,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Equity return is now at value -90.50, with -20.30 for asset returns.