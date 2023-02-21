Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV)’s stock price has increased by 5.59 compared to its previous closing price of 7.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.54x.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for LANV is 121.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of LANV was 197.67K shares.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, LANV stock has gone up by 16.69%, with a monthly gain of 45.19% and a quarterly plunge of -24.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.16% for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.17% for LANV stock, with a simple moving average of -17.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LANV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LANV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LANV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LANV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

LANV Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LANV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares surge +23.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LANV rose by +16.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited saw -17.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LANV

Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.