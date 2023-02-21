Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.60 compared to its previous closing price of 7.70. However, the company has seen a -8.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KOS is 2.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KOS is $10.22, which is $2.58 above the current price. The public float for KOS is 443.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KOS on February 21, 2023 was 5.93M shares.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

KOS’s stock has fallen by -8.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.82% and a quarterly rise of 12.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for Kosmos Energy Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for KOS stock, with a simple moving average of 14.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for KOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $10 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOS reach a price target of $8.50, previously predicting the price at $8.30. The rating they have provided for KOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

KOS Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOS fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.77. In addition, Kosmos Energy Ltd. saw 17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOS starting from Dearlove Sir Richard Billing, who sale 147,000 shares at the price of $6.65 back on Nov 10. After this action, Dearlove Sir Richard Billing now owns 133,615 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd., valued at $977,771 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Roy A., the Director of Kosmos Energy Ltd., sale 20,732 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Franklin Roy A. is holding 52,009 shares at $147,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stands at -5.81. Equity return is now at value 67.10, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.