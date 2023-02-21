Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 3.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 167.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) by analysts is $5.47, which is $1.65 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.24B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of KGC was 14.47M shares.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

KGC’s stock has seen a -7.88% decrease for the week, with a -17.70% drop in the past month and a -6.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for Kinross Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.72% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KGC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KGC, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

KGC Trading at -12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw -5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +0.92. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.