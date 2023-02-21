Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 35.90. but the company has seen a 1.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/09/23 that Keurig K-Cup settlement: Today’s the final day to join the $10 million class-action suit

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KDP is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KDP is $40.18, which is $4.47 above the current price. The public float for KDP is 886.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KDP on February 21, 2023 was 6.74M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -0.64 Increase on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has seen a 1.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.81% gain in the past month and a -2.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for KDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for KDP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to KDP, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

KDP Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.19. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw 0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Jan 18. After this action, Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar now owns 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Gamgort Robert James, the CEO & Executive Chairman of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., sale 125,000 shares at $36.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Gamgort Robert James is holding 3,303,186 shares at $4,503,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.61 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +16.92. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.