Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has increased by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 5.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) by analysts is $6.57, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 5.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ITUB was 36.70M shares.

The Volatility of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) Stock: A 4.67% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has seen a 4.67% increase in the past week, with a 1.05% rise in the past month, and a 8.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.03% for ITUB stock, with a simple moving average of 6.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5.40. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ITUB Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.