Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN)’s stock price has decreased by -9.64 compared to its previous closing price of 4.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 113.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IREN is $6.90, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for IREN is 44.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume for IREN on February 21, 2023 was 625.77K shares.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has seen a 113.07% increase in the past week, with a 100.53% gain in the past month, and a 70.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.51% for IREN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.66% for IREN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IREN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IREN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IREN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IREN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IREN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for IREN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

IREN Trading at 110.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.21%, as shares surge +89.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IREN rose by +113.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Iris Energy Limited saw 200.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iris Energy Limited stands at -711.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.