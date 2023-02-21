iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)’s stock price has increased by 3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 6.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/21 that Ex-Tiger Asia Founder Triggers $30 Billion in Large Stocks Sales

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55.

The public float for IQ is 417.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IQ on February 21, 2023 was 20.70M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of iQIYI Inc.’s (IQ) Stock

The stock of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has seen a -4.06% decrease in the past week, with a 26.80% rise in the past month, and a 143.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for IQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.04% for IQ stock, with a simple moving average of 80.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5.10 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQ reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for IQ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to IQ, setting the target price at $4.80 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

IQ Trading at 25.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +21.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.00. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw 36.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -5.20 for asset returns.