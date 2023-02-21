Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD)’s stock price has increased by 13.71 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 44.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) is $12.47, The public float for IFBD is 4.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On February 21, 2023, IFBD’s average trading volume was 85.78K shares.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) has gone up by 44.73% for the week, with a 66.47% rise in the past month and a 56.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.29% for IFBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.33% for IFBD stock, with a simple moving average of -15.61% for the last 200 days.

IFBD Trading at 58.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.18%, as shares surge +61.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFBD rose by +44.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1086. In addition, Infobird Co. Ltd saw 135.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.