Hecla Mining Company (HL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)’s stock price has increased by 1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 5.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HL is 2.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for HL is 564.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HL on February 21, 2023 was 8.81M shares.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

HL’s stock has fallen by -9.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.34% and a quarterly rise of 3.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Hecla Mining Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.29% for HL stock, with a simple moving average of 8.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $6.25, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to HL, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

HL Trading at -10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -17.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw -7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.