Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)’s stock price has increased by 5.83 compared to its previous closing price of 13.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is $15.60, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for HCSG is 73.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCSG on February 21, 2023 was 553.10K shares.

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s (HCSG) Stock: A 8.58% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has seen a 14.55% increase in the past week, with a 10.23% gain in the past month, and a 3.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for HCSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.58% for HCSG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCSG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HCSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HCSG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $17 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCSG reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HCSG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to HCSG, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

HCSG Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCSG rose by +14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.25. In addition, Healthcare Services Group Inc. saw 19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.17 for the present operating margin

+11.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stands at +2.05. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.