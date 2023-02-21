Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI)’s stock price has increased by 51.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 50.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for HCDI is 10.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.76% of that float. The average trading volume for HCDI on February 21, 2023 was 94.01K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s (HCDI) Stock

HCDI’s stock has seen a 50.44% increase for the week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month and a -22.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.18% for Harbor Custom Development Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.67% for HCDI stock, with a simple moving average of -51.19% for the last 200 days.

HCDI Trading at 10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.41%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI rose by +47.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4366. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc. saw 42.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCDI starting from Walker Walter Frederick, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Jun 15. After this action, Walker Walter Frederick now owns 8,000 shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc., valued at $15,017 using the latest closing price.

Walker Walter Frederick, the Director of Harbor Custom Development Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Walker Walter Frederick is holding 74,000 shares at $10,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.90 for the present operating margin

+28.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at +12.24. Equity return is now at value -27.50, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.