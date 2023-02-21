Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)’s stock price has decreased by -5.18 compared to its previous closing price of 3.67. but the company has seen a 4.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is $4.25, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for GRAB is 2.79B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On February 21, 2023, GRAB’s average trading volume was 16.79M shares.

Understanding the 5.64% Volatility Levels of Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

GRAB stock saw a decrease of 4.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.06% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.64% for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.31% for GRAB stock, with a simple moving average of 15.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $2.80 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAB reach a price target of $4.20, previously predicting the price at $3.60. The rating they have provided for GRAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GRAB, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

GRAB Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw 8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-229.33 for the present operating margin

-58.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -510.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.46.