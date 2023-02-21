Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.76. However, the company has seen a 0.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is $4.93, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 877.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNA on February 21, 2023 was 21.75M shares.

Trading Update: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock Endures 8.42% Monthly Volatility

DNA stock saw an increase of 0.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.19% and a quarterly increase of -25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.15% for DNA stock, with a simple moving average of -31.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $6 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for DNA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to DNA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

DNA Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8580. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Feb 16. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 12,894,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $177,300 using the latest closing price.

Canton Barry, the 10% Owner of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 37,650 shares at $1.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Canton Barry is holding 14,031,144 shares at $66,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-582.43 for the present operating margin

+53.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -583.12. Equity return is now at value -233.10, with -176.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.79.