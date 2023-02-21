Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.59 compared to its previous closing price of 2.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Gannett News Staffers Stage Daylong Strike

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is $2.05, which is -$0.63 below the current market price. The public float for GCI is 134.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCI on February 21, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Stock Experiences 34.00% Monthly Change

The stock of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has seen a 16.02% increase in the past week, with a 34.00% gain in the past month, and a 22.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.96% for GCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.29% for GCI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GCI Trading at 17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares surge +31.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI rose by +16.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw 32.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Dec 14. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 753,244 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Reed Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Gannett Co. Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Reed Michael is holding 1,836,335 shares at $1,220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+35.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -4.21. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.