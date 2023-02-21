Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 42.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is above average at 17.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for FCX is 1.42B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FCX on February 21, 2023 was 11.90M shares.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has experienced a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.44% drop in the past month, and a 11.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for FCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.84% for FCX stock, with a simple moving average of 20.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $34 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

FCX Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.68. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Currault Douglas N. II, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $40.25 back on Dec 02. After this action, Currault Douglas N. II now owns 136,432 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $3,018,832 using the latest closing price.

Lance Ryan Michael, the Director of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., purchase 31,000 shares at $31.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Lance Ryan Michael is holding 32,132 shares at $988,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 6.90 for asset returns.