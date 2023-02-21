Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE)’s stock price has decreased by -6.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. however, the company has experienced a -14.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) by analysts is $10.00, The public float for FFIE is 484.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.01% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of FFIE was 50.51M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) Stock

FFIE’s stock has seen a -14.94% decrease for the week, with a 0.57% rise in the past month and a 24.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.45% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.59% for FFIE stock, with a simple moving average of -62.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIE

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FFIE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FFIE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

FFIE Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.89%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7984. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw 102.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -70.40 for asset returns.