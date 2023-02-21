Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI)’s stock price has decreased by -10.84 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. but the company has seen a -19.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is $2.50, The public float for TMDI is 111.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMDI on February 21, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Titan Medical Inc.’s (TMDI) Stock

The stock of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has seen a -19.66% decrease in the past week, with a -80.45% drop in the past month, and a -54.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 51.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.78% for TMDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -70.75% for TMDI stock, with a simple moving average of -65.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TMDI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMDI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $4 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TMDI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2019.

TMDI Trading at -73.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.00%, as shares sank -79.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDI fell by -19.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6143. In addition, Titan Medical Inc. saw -71.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-154.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Titan Medical Inc. stands at -73.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.