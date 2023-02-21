Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has increased by 8.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 41.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for SIDU is 9.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on February 21, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) Stock

The stock of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has gone up by 41.51% for the week, with a -31.82% drop in the past month and a -61.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.48% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.87% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -65.14% for the last 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -27.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.28%, as shares sank -31.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +41.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7116. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -31.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -77.80 for asset returns.