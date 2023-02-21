InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)’s stock price has decreased by -6.73 compared to its previous closing price of 39.69. however, the company has experienced a 6.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is above average at 19.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is $48.25, which is $11.23 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 69.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INMD on February 21, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

Examining the Volatility of InMode Ltd.’s (INMD) Stock

In the past week, INMD stock has gone up by 6.93%, with a monthly gain of 9.92% and a quarterly plunge of -0.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for InMode Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.67% for INMD stock, with a simple moving average of 17.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INMD reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for INMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to INMD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

INMD Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.19. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw 3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMode Ltd. stands at +35.56. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 29.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.