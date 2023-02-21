The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL)’s stock price has decreased by -8.07 compared to its previous closing price of 1.61. However, the company has seen a -5.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is $3.60, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for REAL is 94.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REAL on February 21, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of The RealReal Inc.’s (REAL) Stock

The stock of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has gone down by -5.13% for the week, with a 8.03% rise in the past month and a -12.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.21% for REAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.23% for REAL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to REAL, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

REAL Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.09%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7230. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw 18.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 14,054 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Nov 22. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 642,838 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $19,395 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of The RealReal Inc., sale 11,787 shares at $1.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 656,892 shares at $17,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.09 for the present operating margin

+53.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -50.48. Equity return is now at value 343.50, with -30.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.