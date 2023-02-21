Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has increased by 10.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 11.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.04% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of AKAN was 6.35M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 10.26 Increase on Akanda Corp.’s (AKAN) Stock

The stock of Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has seen a 42.55% increase in the past week, with a 81.29% gain in the past month, and a 24.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 38.68% for AKAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.84% for AKAN stock, with a simple moving average of -59.70% for the last 200 days.

AKAN Trading at 45.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.45%, as shares surge +38.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +42.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2548. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw 98.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14772.98 for the present operating margin

-6493.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -19625.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.