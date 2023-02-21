ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH)’s stock price has increased by 7.94 compared to its previous closing price of 2.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) by analysts is $6.83, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for GWH is 84.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.45% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GWH was 1.43M shares.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has gone up by 10.00% for the week, with a 6.94% rise in the past month and a -39.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.34% for GWH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for GWH stock, with a simple moving average of -34.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GWH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GWH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.75 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWH reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for GWH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GWH, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

GWH Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWH rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, ESS Tech Inc. saw -4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWH starting from NIGGLI MICHAEL R, who purchase 19,100 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Dec 15. After this action, NIGGLI MICHAEL R now owns 578,821 shares of ESS Tech Inc., valued at $48,896 using the latest closing price.

Evans Craig E, the President of ESS Tech Inc., sale 58,217 shares at $3.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Evans Craig E is holding 5,583,400 shares at $207,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWH

Equity return is now at value -124.50, with -104.40 for asset returns.