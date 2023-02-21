Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL)’s stock price has decreased by -6.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.08. however, the company has experienced a -15.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GMBL is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is $0.15, The public float for GMBL is 277.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On February 21, 2023, GMBL’s average trading volume was 33.00M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s (GMBL) Stock

GMBL stock saw an increase of -15.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.44% and a quarterly increase of -46.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.42% for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.71% for GMBL stock, with a simple moving average of -71.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMBL reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for GMBL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to GMBL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

GMBL Trading at -20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.81%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL fell by -15.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1023. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. saw -1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMBL starting from JOHNSON GRANT, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.38 back on May 26. After this action, JOHNSON GRANT now owns 3,403,334 shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc., valued at $18,835 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stands at -175.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.