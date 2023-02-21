Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)’s stock price has increased by 10.22 compared to its previous closing price of 14.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 25.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EBS is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EBS is $32.40, which is $16.11 above the current price. The public float for EBS is 44.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBS on February 21, 2023 was 962.48K shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EBS stock has gone up by 25.21%, with a monthly gain of 24.92% and a quarterly surge of 33.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.98% for EBS stock, with a simple moving average of -27.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBS

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to EBS, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

EBS Trading at 27.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +20.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBS rose by +25.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.72. In addition, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. saw 37.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBS starting from Richard Ronald, who sale 1,912 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Nov 25. After this action, Richard Ronald now owns 19,837 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., valued at $22,829 using the latest closing price.

Zoon Kathryn C, the Director of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., sale 1,173 shares at $31.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Zoon Kathryn C is holding 19,654 shares at $36,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.21 for the present operating margin

+54.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stands at +12.88. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.