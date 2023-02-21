Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 13.25. However, the company has seen a 1.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for ELAN is also noteworthy at 0.93.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for ELAN is 472.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume of ELAN on February 21, 2023 was 6.31M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s (ELAN) Stock

ELAN’s stock has risen by 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.47% and a quarterly rise of 6.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for ELAN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $22 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELAN reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for ELAN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ELAN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

ELAN Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated saw 7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from BILBREY JOHN P, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.24 back on Nov 11. After this action, BILBREY JOHN P now owns 41,722 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, valued at $99,267 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jeffrey N, the PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, purchase 30,000 shares at $14.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Simmons Jeffrey N is holding 30,000 shares at $436,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.80 for asset returns.