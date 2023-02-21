Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)’s stock price has increased by 7.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) is 0.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DHC is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is $2.10, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for DHC is 236.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On February 21, 2023, DHC’s average trading volume was 4.47M shares.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Stock Showcases 18.33% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has seen a 28.85% increase in the past week, with a 18.44% gain in the past month, and a -19.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for DHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.33% for DHC stock, with a simple moving average of -36.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DHC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DHC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DHC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

DHC Trading at 18.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHC rose by +28.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7341. In addition, Diversified Healthcare Trust saw 33.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.07 for the present operating margin

-38.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diversified Healthcare Trust stands at +17.74. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.