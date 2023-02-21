Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Credit Suisse’s Losses Deepen, Threatening Overhaul

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CS is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CS is $3.51, which is $1.16 above the current price. The public float for CS is 2.68B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CS on February 21, 2023 was 22.72M shares.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock Faces 2.76% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen a -3.82% decrease in the past week, with a -9.04% drop in the past month, and a -28.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for CS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.28% for CS stock, with a simple moving average of -35.14% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at -8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -33.41. The total capital return value is set at -0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.62. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), the company’s capital structure generated 453.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.94. Total debt to assets is 38.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 374.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.