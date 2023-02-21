Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA)’s stock price has decreased by -4.92 compared to its previous closing price of 24.61. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTRA is 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTRA is $30.46, which is $7.31 above the current price. The public float for CTRA is 775.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRA on February 21, 2023 was 8.89M shares.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s (CTRA) Stock: A -5.88% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

CTRA’s stock has seen a -6.66% decrease for the week, with a -7.51% drop in the past month and a -11.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.88% for CTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -15.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CTRA, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CTRA Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.75. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw -4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Dec 01. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 225,755 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $138,218 using the latest closing price.

BELL STEPHEN P, the EVP – Business Development of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 36,327 shares at $35.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that BELL STEPHEN P is holding 351,436 shares at $1,286,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.58 for the present operating margin

+56.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +31.55. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.