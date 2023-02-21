ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH)’s stock price has decreased by -10.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/21 that ContextLogic, Airbnb, Disney, DoorDash: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is $1.70, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for WISH is 582.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WISH on February 21, 2023 was 25.33M shares.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Showcases 6.09% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has seen a 17.88% increase in the past week, with a 26.12% rise in the past month, and a 1.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.59% for WISH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.09% for WISH stock, with a simple moving average of -32.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WISH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for WISH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WISH, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

WISH Trading at 21.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.05%, as shares surge +21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH rose by +17.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7175. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw 54.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Talwar Vijay, who sale 550,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Feb 13. After this action, Talwar Vijay now owns 599,967 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $481,250 using the latest closing price.

Jain Tarun Kumar, the Chief Product Officer of ContextLogic Inc., sale 76,629 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Jain Tarun Kumar is holding 0 shares at $58,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Equity return is now at value -46.90, with -30.60 for asset returns.