Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 65.59. however, the company has experienced a 14.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Crypto Stocks Jump Despite Looming Regulatory Pressure

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COIN is $61.72, which is -$1.24 below the current market price. The public float for COIN is 175.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.82% of that float. The average trading volume for COIN on February 21, 2023 was 16.24M shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

COIN’s stock has seen a 14.21% increase for the week, with a 31.93% rise in the past month and a 33.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.05% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $100 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to COIN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

COIN Trading at 33.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares surge +18.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +14.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.04. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 84.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,732 shares at the price of $57.83 back on Feb 14. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $1,719,338 using the latest closing price.

Lutke Tobias, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc., purchase 4,960 shares at $72.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Lutke Tobias is holding 208,830 shares at $361,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.24 for the present operating margin

+83.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at +39.50. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -1.70 for asset returns.