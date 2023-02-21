Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX)’s stock price has decreased by -12.96 compared to its previous closing price of 55.31. however, the company has experienced a -9.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

The public float for CGNX is 166.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CGNX was 802.77K shares.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Stock Faces 4.49% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has seen a -9.27% decrease in the past week, with a -4.92% drop in the past month, and a -4.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for CGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.16% for CGNX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGNX reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CGNX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to CGNX, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CGNX Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX fell by -9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.01. In addition, Cognex Corporation saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from KRANTZ THEODOR, who sale 10,400 shares at the price of $57.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, KRANTZ THEODOR now owns 35,500 shares of Cognex Corporation, valued at $592,816 using the latest closing price.

KRANTZ THEODOR, the Director of Cognex Corporation, sale 76,800 shares at $51.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KRANTZ THEODOR is holding 36,108 shares at $3,962,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 11.10 for asset returns.